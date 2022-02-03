RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

