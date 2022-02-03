Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fluence Energy Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of FLNC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,949,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,581,000.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

