Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Interfor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Interfor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE IFP opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$22.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.59.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

