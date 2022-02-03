Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $12.25. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 22,571 shares changing hands.

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

