Reviewing Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Capital and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and Community Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.52 $11.42 million $3.42 11.89 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

