Reviewing PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 16 0 3.00

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.59%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% ZoomInfo Technologies -0.39% 9.58% 3.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and ZoomInfo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 12.52 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -22.70 ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 43.20 -$9.10 million $0.06 875.48

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats PDF Solutions on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.