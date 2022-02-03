Reviewing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 360 DigiTech and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 122.48%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 78.45%. Given 360 DigiTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.42 $535.88 million $5.46 3.54 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

360 DigiTech beats SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

