Revomon Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Revomon has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $1.50 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

