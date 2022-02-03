Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,998,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

