RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 13,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $184.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

