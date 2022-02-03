Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stake Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBBN. Northland Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

