Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.51

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.51 and traded as low as C$54.18. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$54.75, with a volume of 7,399 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$612.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.48.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.