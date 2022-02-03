Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Sells C$33,000.00 in Stock

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,881,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$292,865.76.
RYO stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. Rio Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10.
Rio Silver Company Profile
