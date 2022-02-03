Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Sells C$33,000.00 in Stock

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,881,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$292,865.76.

RYO stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. Rio Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its flagship property, NiÃ±obamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

