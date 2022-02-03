Robert W. Baird Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $90.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

