Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,562,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,595,000 after purchasing an additional 79,620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590,829 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $108.98 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

