Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

