Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

