Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $150.83 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

