Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$3.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.66. Roper Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.25-$15.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $460.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

