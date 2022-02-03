Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £706.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.53. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254.50 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

