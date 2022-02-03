Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Target Price to C$9.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

BB stock opened at C$9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.49. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$9.40 and a 12-month high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

