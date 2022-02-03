Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.70) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.