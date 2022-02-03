RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RPM opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

