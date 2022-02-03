RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RPM opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
