RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 796,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 16,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

