Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

CD opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

