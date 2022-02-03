Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 136.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 214,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 123,969 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 8.22 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 7.63 and a one year high of 13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.92.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

