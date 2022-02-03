Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP opened at $110.77 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.43 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

