Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SFET opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

