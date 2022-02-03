SafeMoon Inu 1-Day Volume Tops $67,205.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $8.47 million and $67,205.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

