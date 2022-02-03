Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Safex Token has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

