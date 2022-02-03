Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

