Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.27.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.00. The company had a trading volume of 600,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,523. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day moving average of $278.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

