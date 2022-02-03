Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

