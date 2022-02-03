Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.46 ($36.47).

ETR:SZG opened at €31.54 ($35.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €20.41 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of €37.12 ($41.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.66.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

