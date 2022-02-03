Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTI opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 million, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 56.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.