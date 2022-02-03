Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $78.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.41. 3,100,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average is $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total value of $26,447,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 824,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,313,000 after acquiring an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.