Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.26. 6,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 151,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,180,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,050,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

