Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.87

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.87 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.13 ($0.23). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 461,743 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The company has a market capitalization of £144.70 million and a PE ratio of -17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.87.

About Scancell (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

