Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

SBSNF opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

