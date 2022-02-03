Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

