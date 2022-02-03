Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,278 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,445,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Schneider National by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.