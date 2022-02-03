Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 822,966 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,846,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,966 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

CVE opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.