Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of SPG opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

