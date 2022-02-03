Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $211.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.75 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.04.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

