Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 28,483 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Quidel were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 128.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 147.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $254.82.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.