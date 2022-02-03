Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 554,413 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Several analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

