Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 75,452 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,223,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

