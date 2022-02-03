Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Boosted by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 513,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 39,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,448. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

