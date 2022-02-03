Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 84.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $119.41 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.