Seedify.fund Price Tops $5.93 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $145.48 million and $4.47 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00016163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.25 or 0.07090249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.79 or 1.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.